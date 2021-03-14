Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 1,693 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 20.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth about $137,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of WAT stock opened at $268.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.45. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $299.06. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.83.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.