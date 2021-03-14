Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 3,329 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CE. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Celanese by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 78.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Celanese by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CE stock opened at $148.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $152.60.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.05.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.