Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in STERIS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 176,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STERIS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

STE stock opened at $184.05 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $203.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.03.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

