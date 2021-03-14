Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $361.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,400.00. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $395.04 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $413.31. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $384.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.24.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.