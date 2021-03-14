Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $387,000 in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,224 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 33,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 19.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 712,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,112,000 after purchasing an additional 116,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 583,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 17,742 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,125,907.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,733,600 shares of company stock worth $289,358,434. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $76.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology plc has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

