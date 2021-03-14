Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $444,000 Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,815,000 after buying an additional 171,214 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $973,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $171.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.77. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $174.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Raymond James increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.81.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.