Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.54.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $157.56 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $164.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

