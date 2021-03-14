Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,543 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 83.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,904 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 23.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $97.55 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,588 shares of company stock worth $1,828,611 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

