Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,503 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,962,134 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $821,045,000 after acquiring an additional 106,389 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,353,014 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $186,324,000 after purchasing an additional 167,989 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 992,396 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $136,664,000 after purchasing an additional 492,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 941,166 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after purchasing an additional 540,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $1,822,944.50. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. Insiders sold a total of 50,284 shares of company stock worth $7,022,241 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

CTXS opened at $133.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.29. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.75 and a 1 year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

