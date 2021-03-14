Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 224,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OKE opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $51.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 121.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

