Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The AES during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in The AES by 1,729.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The AES in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.71, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

