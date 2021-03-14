Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $731,000 in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,130,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,589,000 after acquiring an additional 328,382 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 32,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 19,873 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 66,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 44,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 910,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $500,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNP opened at $21.97 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

