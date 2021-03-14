Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 252,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,728,000 after acquiring an additional 116,219 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Cowen raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

CHRW opened at $95.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.