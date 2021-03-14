Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €142.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €134.56 ($158.31).

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at €111.08 ($130.68) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €116.91 and a 200 day moving average of €120.49. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

