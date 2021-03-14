Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €56.70 Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BNP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €52.37 ($61.61).

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €53.08 ($62.45) on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The business’s 50 day moving average is €46.42 and its 200-day moving average is €40.30.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

