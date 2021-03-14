Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €78.00 Price Target for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €66.79 ($78.57).

LXS opened at €64.56 ($75.95) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 6.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 1 year high of €66.78 ($78.56). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is €56.49.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

