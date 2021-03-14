Kepos Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 734,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COOLU. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,877,000.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Shares of COOLU traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,415. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU).

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.