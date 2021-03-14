Kepos Capital LP Buys Shares of 304,000 Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 304,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000.

Shares of RAACU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,009. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Profile

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

