Kepos Capital LP Buys Shares of 550,000 Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $10,118,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000.

OTCMKTS MAACU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.58. 328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,367. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.95.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Company Profile

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

