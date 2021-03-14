Kepos Capital LP Cuts Stake in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU)

Kepos Capital LP lessened its stake in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,858 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in CM Life Sciences were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

CMLFU stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,984. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $30.80.

About CM Life Sciences

CM Life Sciences, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

