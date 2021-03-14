Kepos Capital LP Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

Kepos Capital LP cut its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,637 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 1.83% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in THCA. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 109.8% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 8,546.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 30,938 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Tuscan Holdings Corp. II alerts:

THCA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 139,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,997. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.