Kepos Capital LP Invests $16.63 Million in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,632,000. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III accounts for 1.5% of Kepos Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,756,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $5,364,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth $559,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000.

CFACU stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 26,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,097. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51.

About CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

