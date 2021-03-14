Kepos Capital LP Makes New Investment in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,300,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VI during the 4th quarter valued at $2,650,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VI during the fourth quarter worth $1,590,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter worth $1,325,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter valued at $941,000.

GHVIU stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 36,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,629. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

About Gores Holdings VI

Gores Holdings VI, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the spatial data business with a focus on digitizing and indexing the built world. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

