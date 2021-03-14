Kepos Capital LP Sells 50,000 Shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR)

Kepos Capital LP cut its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II accounts for about 0.9% of Kepos Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kepos Capital LP owned 1.75% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II worth $9,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. 60.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:THBR traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.79. 2,597,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,886. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.49. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $14.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THBR. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

