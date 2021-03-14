Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average of $43.49.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

