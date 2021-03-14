KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Holdings Cut by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,124 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 199,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 108,127 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 69,193 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $2,113,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 42,316 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,779.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $49.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

