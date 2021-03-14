Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $56.00.

KNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. KCG raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an in-line rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.30.

NYSE:KNX opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

