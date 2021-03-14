Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 132.1% from the February 11th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is currently 50.52%.

ADRNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 6,967 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

