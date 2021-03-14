Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,387 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Xilinx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,529 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $125.45 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.