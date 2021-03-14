Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $51.12 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.403 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNT. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

