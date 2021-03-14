Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $364,000 Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE NUS opened at $52.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average of $52.88.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 49.03%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $341,124.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 50,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven Lund bought 20,850 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 56,351 shares of company stock worth $3,050,122 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

