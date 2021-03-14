Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,604 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

AXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

AXS stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average is $48.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

