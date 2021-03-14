Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 311 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 57.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 22,732 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $117.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

