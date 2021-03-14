Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 36,379 Shares of Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,379 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qiwi were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QIWI. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Qiwi during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Qiwi by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qiwi by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Qiwi in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Qiwi in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. 29.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QIWI. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sberbank CIB lowered shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of QIWI opened at $11.17 on Friday. Qiwi plc has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $700.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

