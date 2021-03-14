Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 671 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,434,000 after acquiring an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $225.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.26 and a 200 day moving average of $186.10. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $233.91. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. Insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.10.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

