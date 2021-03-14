Krane Funds Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,382 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in FedEx by 8,151.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after buying an additional 825,708 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in FedEx by 128.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $181,674,000 after buying an additional 405,985 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,645,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $270.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.56. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.52.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

