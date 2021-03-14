Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.02). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 611.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $506,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $506,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 7,550 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $440,844.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,824.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,929 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $641,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $24,769,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $825,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $56.10 on Thursday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $91.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.28.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

