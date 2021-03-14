Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Down 5.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s share price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $55.32 and last traded at $56.10. 875,438 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 315% from the average session volume of 210,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.29.

The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $506,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 7,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $440,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,824.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,929.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $930,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,369,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,061,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28.

About Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.