L Brands (NYSE:LB) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) were up 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.43 and last traded at $60.81. Approximately 6,574,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 4,650,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on L Brands from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.73.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of -77.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,906.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in L Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,336,000 after buying an additional 1,276,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,468,000 after acquiring an additional 973,270 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in L Brands by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $92,467,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 12.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,149,000 after acquiring an additional 206,948 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

