L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX stock opened at $192.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.07. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $209.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

