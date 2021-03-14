La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $156.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.84. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. Analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1,070.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 118,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

