Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,517 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $4,288,000. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Lam Research by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 10,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $524.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $603.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $549.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.40.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

