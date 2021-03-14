Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston stock opened at $80.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.