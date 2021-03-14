Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 39,625 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,625 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Moody’s worth $100,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.73.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $291.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.16 and its 200 day moving average is $280.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.