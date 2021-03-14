Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $49.30 Million Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,002,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,035 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $49,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 230,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQNR. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 20.95%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.