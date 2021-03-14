Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $53.06 Million Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,585 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 159,497 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of F5 Networks worth $53,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 5.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Colliers Securities increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.11.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $196.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $213.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $640,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,020 shares of company stock worth $2,948,018. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.