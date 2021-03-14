Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $57.70 Million Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 761,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,775 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $57,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NGVT. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth about $2,481,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 42,719 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NYSE NGVT opened at $77.98 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NGVT. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.14.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.