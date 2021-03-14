Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $95.96 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 391,624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $95,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

NYSE:SYK opened at $240.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.07. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $250.02. The stock has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.