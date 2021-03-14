Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 732,426 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,430,207 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 732,426 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $76,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 82,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 51,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SMFG opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $7.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

