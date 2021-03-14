Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $94.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.34.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Leidos will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 141.0% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

